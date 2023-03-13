 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 13 March 2023

Maintenance on March 13th (Mon)

Share · View all patches · Build 10756036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 13th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • March 13th (Mon), 12:30~12:55 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Fixed issue with broken rare equipment in the equipment window not being restored with Balor's resurrection stone.
  • Fixed issue where purchasing a repair package when there is no inventory space would cause the repair to enter the inventory and disconnect upon clicking.
  • Hard 5, 6, 7 general boss and Hel's general boss now also have a chance to drop a key of hell through modification.
  • Fixed issue where monsters that have already been caught are not dropped when re-entering the same dungeon after leaving the dungeon midway.
  • Fixed issue with items disappearing from the inventory.
  • Fixed issue where only repair is consumed when extending pet expiration date, but the extension does not occur.

Thank you.

