Maintenance on March 13th (Mon)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 13th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- March 13th (Mon), 12:30~12:55 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fixed issue with broken rare equipment in the equipment window not being restored with Balor's resurrection stone.
- Fixed issue where purchasing a repair package when there is no inventory space would cause the repair to enter the inventory and disconnect upon clicking.
- Hard 5, 6, 7 general boss and Hel's general boss now also have a chance to drop a key of hell through modification.
- Fixed issue where monsters that have already been caught are not dropped when re-entering the same dungeon after leaving the dungeon midway.
- Fixed issue with items disappearing from the inventory.
- Fixed issue where only repair is consumed when extending pet expiration date, but the extension does not occur.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update