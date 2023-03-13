Update 2023.03.13.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.03.13.0
FIX:
- The game now recognizes when the fight ends with a draw (a draw is possible with optional rules: if on double kill both fencers get a point instead of no points)
- Jacek, Barabasz: some changes in the animtree in hopes to fix, or at least reduce, the self-canceling attacks bug (trying to go around the problem until I figure out what is causing it)
- FPP mode is unavailable with wooden or blunt weapons until the camera system is refactored
TWEAK:
- Max rounds increased to 30 in sharp duels (flags will be replaced with numbers if above 7)
NEW:
- You can now choose between 3 double kill resolving rules when choosing a game mode
- Vs. AI mode, training vs. AI mode: Player can now choose to be on the right side
Changed files in this update