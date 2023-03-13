English
############Content##############
[Enemy]New Enemy: Statue of Philosopher (They appear on the Floor of Philosophy in the Grand Library.)
[Enemy]Increased the skill power of Corrupted Book's Foul Speech
简体中文
############Content##############
【敌人】大图书馆的哲学层出现新的敌人种类：哲学家的雕像
【敌人】增加了被魔化的书籍使用污言秽语时的技能强度。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 March 2023
Update, Version 20230313
Patchnotes via Steam Community
