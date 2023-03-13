 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 March 2023

Update, Version 20230313

Share · View all patches · Build 10755849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content##############
[Enemy]New Enemy: Statue of Philosopher (They appear on the Floor of Philosophy in the Grand Library.)
[Enemy]Increased the skill power of Corrupted Book's Foul Speech
简体中文
############Content##############
【敌人】大图书馆的哲学层出现新的敌人种类：哲学家的雕像
【敌人】增加了被魔化的书籍使用污言秽语时的技能强度。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link