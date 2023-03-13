Refresh rate hotfix

Hello,
We've just deployed a quick hotfix to fix people not being able to pick their highest refresh rate in the settings.
That's all folks
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
We've just deployed a quick hotfix to fix people not being able to pick their highest refresh rate in the settings.
That's all folks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update