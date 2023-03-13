 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds update for 13 March 2023

Update 0.4.6

Update 0.4.6

Update 0.4.6 makes building structures much easier by having builders pick up supplies automatically. Additionally, there are now animated particles whenever items move.

Patch Notes:

Visuals:

  • Item movement is visually indicated by particle effects
  • Build grid shows corruption information

Gameplay:

  • Builders automatically pick up nearby supplies and also from harbors and depots
  • Improved unit pushing behavior to make them move more smoothly
  • Ghost walking units of opponents can now be body blocked
  • Cargo slider makes a unit wait for goal load and is reset when reached
  • Recorded commands are no longer cancelled when they are the only command in the queue
  • Recording commands appends to the last recorded command instead of the last in the queue
  • Attack moving onto neutral units is treated as focus fire

Balancing:

  • Tribe starts with only 2 travois
  • Warrior extra upgrade costs more and takes longer to research

Tournaments:

  • Lobbies that are not full after 30 seconds are aborted
  • Added an observe button next to players in the score sheet to join their games directly
  • While waiting for a tournament game, it is now possible to enter another game (mission / custom / tournament observing) without leaving the queue

Other:

  • Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1
  • Main menu can be closed with the shortcut that opens it
  • Trailer music replaced old main menu music

