Dog Adventure update for 13 March 2023

Hotfix 0313

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the problem that the resolution, frame rate and full-screen settings could not be saved;
  • Add the store debug button and just go explore how to trigger it by yourself; (Or I'll tell you if you V-ME-50)
  • Fixed the price of Western Dog, which could be purchased for FREE before. That's bcz I forgot to change the price after debugging.

Changed files in this update

Dog Adventure Content Depot 1848251
