- Fixed the problem that the resolution, frame rate and full-screen settings could not be saved;
- Add the store debug button and just go explore how to trigger it by yourself; (Or I'll tell you if you V-ME-50)
- Fixed the price of Western Dog, which could be purchased for FREE before. That's bcz I forgot to change the price after debugging.
Dog Adventure update for 13 March 2023
Hotfix 0313
Patchnotes via Steam Community
