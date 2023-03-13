Update Notes - 1.00.06 - March 13th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10755208 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 11:09:30 UTC by Wendy

A couple of big gameplay changes in this one, most notable the new Commodity Trading system. Accessible in the Port area of The Capital.

Changes:

Added a new late game system, commodity trading.

Added emphasis to the sign near Bucks.

Moved the Apple Ascension spell acquisition earlier in the Apple Labyrinth.

Added an Apple Chest to the labyrinth.

Added an Apple Chest to the Auction Plaza.

Buffed the Store Marketing Beat effect from 15 to 24 quick customers.

Added a visual indicator in the store when the Store Marketing Beat is in effect.

The Time Pineapple now also causes most passive systems to advance when used.

Added a popup notifying the player that they can hold the interact key to speed up actions.

Bug Fixes:

Hid the Wood Merchant Boss petition temporarily.

Fixed apple count in Enterpriston from 21 to 22.

Temporarily removed a trigger related to upcoming content.

Fixed a bug causing the trigger for the last property to become available not triggering.

Fixed a bug where buying a level beyond 99 caused you to loop back to level 1.

