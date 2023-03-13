 Skip to content

Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 13 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.00.06 - March 13th 2023

Last edited by Wendy

A couple of big gameplay changes in this one, most notable the new Commodity Trading system. Accessible in the Port area of The Capital.

Changes:

  • Added a new late game system, commodity trading.
  • Added emphasis to the sign near Bucks.
  • Moved the Apple Ascension spell acquisition earlier in the Apple Labyrinth.
  • Added an Apple Chest to the labyrinth.
  • Added an Apple Chest to the Auction Plaza.
  • Buffed the Store Marketing Beat effect from 15 to 24 quick customers.
  • Added a visual indicator in the store when the Store Marketing Beat is in effect.
  • The Time Pineapple now also causes most passive systems to advance when used.
  • Added a popup notifying the player that they can hold the interact key to speed up actions.

Bug Fixes:

  • Hid the Wood Merchant Boss petition temporarily.
  • Fixed apple count in Enterpriston from 21 to 22.
  • Temporarily removed a trigger related to upcoming content.
  • Fixed a bug causing the trigger for the last property to become available not triggering.
  • Fixed a bug where buying a level beyond 99 caused you to loop back to level 1.

Thanks for playing!

