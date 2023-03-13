Update Notes - 1.00.06 - March 13th 2023

A couple of big gameplay changes in this one, most notable the new Commodity Trading system. Accessible in the Port area of The Capital.
Changes:
- Added a new late game system, commodity trading.
- Added emphasis to the sign near Bucks.
- Moved the Apple Ascension spell acquisition earlier in the Apple Labyrinth.
- Added an Apple Chest to the labyrinth.
- Added an Apple Chest to the Auction Plaza.
- Buffed the Store Marketing Beat effect from 15 to 24 quick customers.
- Added a visual indicator in the store when the Store Marketing Beat is in effect.
- The Time Pineapple now also causes most passive systems to advance when used.
- Added a popup notifying the player that they can hold the interact key to speed up actions.
Bug Fixes:
- Hid the Wood Merchant Boss petition temporarily.
- Fixed apple count in Enterpriston from 21 to 22.
- Temporarily removed a trigger related to upcoming content.
- Fixed a bug causing the trigger for the last property to become available not triggering.
- Fixed a bug where buying a level beyond 99 caused you to loop back to level 1.
