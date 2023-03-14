Beta 0.124

New Improvements

Greatly improved performance in large armories (Looking at you Cyrious)

Game will now omit nonessential info for new players to avoid information overload

Improved hints to guide new players

Improved difficulty scaling at low levels

Fog looks a little better now (with no FPS drop)

Removed a few non-essential complex shaders that might cause issues on some hardware.

Several minor bugfixes and improvements

Additional improvements not documented in recent releases (due to not being major release)

Streamlined tutorial to get to action faster

Better colors and visibility improvements

Changed default Character Info menu hotkey to be less ambiguous (l vs I)

Reduced non-essential text to avoid information overload for new players

Players now start with more resources

Reworked Charger tutorial to be faster and more clear (Thanks Papa Shu!)

Fixed a number of issues making the tutorial UI unintuitive

Certain HQ floor/booster graphics are now more intuitive for new players

Several tutorial bugfixes

Save and revert buttons now blink when there are pending unsaved changes

Gray chargers and recyclers now process items much faster

Modmart buy zone should now be much easier to see

Tutorial gets to stacking faster, though still needs work (Thanks PHOBIE and others!)

More interesting mods can now be unlocked at Gray tier (Thanks Quirken!)

Default joystick sensitivity no longer ludicrously high for many players (Thanks Error 418!)

Tutorial sound effects are now less obnoxious (Thanks Papa Shu!)

Gun height limit is now visible in stack menu

Fixed a number of issues with tutorial pointers being confusingly wrong

Tutorial no longer requires multiple tutorial missions under most circumstances

Low preset is now much less dark (Thanks GeorgeTheG!)

Game should no longer lag like crazy on startup (Thanks somedogc!)

Several misc bugfixes and improvements