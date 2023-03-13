Ver. 0.5.0 released!
- heroD,heroZ healthPotion,win,lose panels,etc. all updated
- heroD,heroZ unlocked
- stamina drain bug with anim fix,any values possible
now dexterity,may change speed walk,run,stamina,animations speed,test.
stamina looks like is almost balanced.
- healthPotion is now input key in controls options available,default key "R"
- center objects,collision disabled,not nice in combat,skeleton patrol 4 disabled
- levelup now add currentHealth,sync, net
- health sync bug calc with items,healthPotion stats fix, net,test
- more stats info in hud for all heroes set
- fx,sound,sprite on potionHealth set
In order to balance the game,i realized that its necessary to display more data about the character
InventoryStats is with more data,i am deciding between increasing the size of the inventory or creating an expand list.This is enough for now.
A small reminder of the total time of the match
Thank you!
Martin Husar
Developer
