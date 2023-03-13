Share · View all patches · Build 10755148 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 11:32:38 UTC by Wendy

Ver. 0.5.0 released!

heroD,heroZ healthPotion,win,lose panels,etc. all updated

heroD,heroZ unlocked

stamina drain bug with anim fix,any values possible

now dexterity,may change speed walk,run,stamina,animations speed,test.

stamina looks like is almost balanced.

now dexterity,may change speed walk,run,stamina,animations speed,test. stamina looks like is almost balanced. healthPotion is now input key in controls options available,default key "R"

center objects,collision disabled,not nice in combat,skeleton patrol 4 disabled

levelup now add currentHealth,sync, net

health sync bug calc with items,healthPotion stats fix, net,test

more stats info in hud for all heroes set

fx,sound,sprite on potionHealth set

In order to balance the game,i realized that its necessary to display more data about the character

InventoryStats is with more data,i am deciding between increasing the size of the inventory or creating an expand list.This is enough for now.

A small reminder of the total time of the match

Join on Discord

Thank you!

Martin Husar

Developer