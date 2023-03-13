- Fixed a reported crash in map generation
- Introduced "Enemy lifespan" metric. Now can be seen in stats panel
- Added Tower counts (including bonus free ones) to the stats screen
- Some fixes to improve performance
- Show campaign balanaces for faith, hope, etc. in Info panel, so that they can be seen from within an ongoing battle
- Count knowledge and wisdom gained during the battle on the result screen
- Ensure that at least one gold ore is available on starting tiles (like rock and spirit wells)
- One handed Quality of life: Added support for reclaim tower by right click
- One handed Quality of life: Added support for Tower upgrade and God power discharge by middle click
- Removed the laser beam audio to avoid the clipping audio when a bunch of them are firing
- Replaying a cleared level now shows an achievement button, which will be developed soon.
Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 13 March 2023
v0.18.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update