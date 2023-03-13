 Skip to content

Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 13 March 2023

v0.18.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10755121

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a reported crash in map generation
  • Introduced "Enemy lifespan" metric. Now can be seen in stats panel
  • Added Tower counts (including bonus free ones) to the stats screen
  • Some fixes to improve performance
  • Show campaign balanaces for faith, hope, etc. in Info panel, so that they can be seen from within an ongoing battle
  • Count knowledge and wisdom gained during the battle on the result screen
  • Ensure that at least one gold ore is available on starting tiles (like rock and spirit wells)
  • One handed Quality of life: Added support for reclaim tower by right click
  • One handed Quality of life: Added support for Tower upgrade and God power discharge by middle click
  • Removed the laser beam audio to avoid the clipping audio when a bunch of them are firing
  • Replaying a cleared level now shows an achievement button, which will be developed soon.

