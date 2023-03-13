 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 13 March 2023

Mortal Rite 0.6.23 - Play Test Updated!

Share · View all patches · Build 10755118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHARACTERS

Fia

  • Now needs focus to use abilities
  • 'Sword of Flame' has been reworked so that it deals less up-front damage, but applies a fire DOT. And all animations were updated.
  • 'Fire Shard' and 'Fire Ball' now scale with Ability Power (Intelligence).
  • Balanced Fia's stamina costs.

COMBAT

Defense

  • All defensive maneuvers now have tighter windows and require you to face the attacker.
  • Initiate's 'Deflect' no longer stuns enemies. Successful deflects gives greater focus rewards.
  • Fia's 'Disengage' no longer deals damage.
  • Jump no longer consumes stamina.

ENEMIES

  • Enemies should now scale in difficulty by level.
  • Enemies should better handle running around obstacles that do not block LOS to their target.
  • General fixes for enemies wandering off because of movements that weren't cancelled.
  • Enemies now have a chance to drop items

Cultist Archer

  • Archer should no longer stop shooting, move and then finish their shot when they are in wander mode.

Heavy Archer

  • Will now pursue its targets to get ranged LOS or in range for melee attacks as needed.
  • Deadzone should no longer exist.

Blacksmith

  • Re-added to end arena in the Cultist Outpost
  • Has three new skills

ITEMS

  • Added 6 lesser gem items.

LEVELS

Cultist Outpost

  • Path B has been disabled for the time being.

