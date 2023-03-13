Mortal Rite 0.6.23 - Play Test Updated!

CHARACTERS
Fia
- Now needs focus to use abilities
- 'Sword of Flame' has been reworked so that it deals less up-front damage, but applies a fire DOT. And all animations were updated.
- 'Fire Shard' and 'Fire Ball' now scale with Ability Power (Intelligence).
- Balanced Fia's stamina costs.
COMBAT
Defense
- All defensive maneuvers now have tighter windows and require you to face the attacker.
- Initiate's 'Deflect' no longer stuns enemies. Successful deflects gives greater focus rewards.
- Fia's 'Disengage' no longer deals damage.
- Jump no longer consumes stamina.
ENEMIES
- Enemies should now scale in difficulty by level.
- Enemies should better handle running around obstacles that do not block LOS to their target.
- General fixes for enemies wandering off because of movements that weren't cancelled.
- Enemies now have a chance to drop items
Cultist Archer
- Archer should no longer stop shooting, move and then finish their shot when they are in wander mode.
Heavy Archer
- Will now pursue its targets to get ranged LOS or in range for melee attacks as needed.
- Deadzone should no longer exist.
Blacksmith
- Re-added to end arena in the Cultist Outpost
- Has three new skills
ITEMS
- Added 6 lesser gem items.
LEVELS
Cultist Outpost
- Path B has been disabled for the time being.
