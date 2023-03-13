 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 13 March 2023

Alpha 36 hotfix 6

13 March 2023

Alpha 36 hotfix 6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bad game data for special training dummy and library variants causing upgrades not being taken into account when checking immigrant requirements.
  • Fixed an unnecessary slow-down caused by updating level visibility on tile gas updates for gasses that don't actually obscure vision.
  • Fixed a crash caused by modded furniture scripts trying to use the furniture's dead creator's position.

