- Fixed bad game data for special training dummy and library variants causing upgrades not being taken into account when checking immigrant requirements.
- Fixed an unnecessary slow-down caused by updating level visibility on tile gas updates for gasses that don't actually obscure vision.
- Fixed a crash caused by modded furniture scripts trying to use the furniture's dead creator's position.
KeeperRL update for 13 March 2023
Alpha 36 hotfix 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
- Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update