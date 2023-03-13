Ver 1.47 Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 10755059 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 10:46:14 UTC by Wendy

The team received feedbacks from various parties regarding the battle system over this weekend. We immediately addressed the feedback in attempts to better the game and the system.

Here are the following adjustments we made to the battle system:

"Instant Victory" button: if the player failed and fled a battle five times during your save; an Instant Victory button will appear on screen. Clicking on it will result in an instant win. Skill cooldown will be reset to zero after each battle. The amount of chip available for purchase will be increased from one per week to 99 per week. New exploration item available for purchase: Max Durability Restoration. We lower the number of mobs in the Ammie’s side quest - Abandoned Factory. New chips will be available for purchase in Robomart.

Here are other adjustments we made to the game:

Fixed the trigger event for the Destiny route. Translation errors.

Hope these changes will improve the gaming experience for you guys. If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact us on our Discord. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Barance Studio

discord.gg/HUMTP7SWSb