Update from March 13

Thank you to everyone who supports this game, the work goes on daily, there are many small fixes, but list the main in this update of March 13:

General optimization has been done, and as the tests show, the performance gain was about 20-30% without loss of quality. Please check if you have had problems with FPS before.

Added music to menu

Added big sound of tires beating

Added sound of locomotive whistle, pulling cars

Added upper berth (you can lie down there)