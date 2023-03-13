- Added instructions for key bindings
- Made some performance optimization
- Added new missinos for feeding friends
- Fixed a bug causing reapers not attacking players in close range
- Fixed a bug causing boss fight cut scene being played on game start
Floor44 update for 13 March 2023
1.4.43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update