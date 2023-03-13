 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 13 March 2023

1.4.43

Share · View all patches · Build 10754982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added instructions for key bindings
  • Made some performance optimization
  • Added new missinos for feeding friends
  • Fixed a bug causing reapers not attacking players in close range
  • Fixed a bug causing boss fight cut scene being played on game start

