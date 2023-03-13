 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 13 March 2023

Gland Revamp

Build 10754902

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revamped some of the Glands. Removed those associated with certain offsprings, and added Glands that interact with all Roots, all Offsprings, and all bosses
  • Decreased the regeneration of the Root of the Armour Fruit from 0.19 to 0.14
  • Decreased the effectiveness of the Stomach of the Gannet from 800% to 750%
  • Decreased the duration of the Belly of the Blood Coral from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds
  • Added the brain capacity occupation of all stomachs
  • Adjusted Shield stacking mechanics, and now Shields cannot exceed life limit
  • Optimized the trigger code of Cochlea to reduce the frame drop caused by multiple Cochleas
  • Capped the cell of Wealth's skill to 5000 cells/wave
  • Fixed a bug where a Horn can damage unrefreshed enemies
  • Increased the HP modifier of monsters in the endless mode
  • Fixed a bug where too many organs caused the crash to enter the mutation interface

