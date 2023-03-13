- Revamped some of the Glands. Removed those associated with certain offsprings, and added Glands that interact with all Roots, all Offsprings, and all bosses
- Decreased the regeneration of the Root of the Armour Fruit from 0.19 to 0.14
- Decreased the effectiveness of the Stomach of the Gannet from 800% to 750%
- Decreased the duration of the Belly of the Blood Coral from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds
- Added the brain capacity occupation of all stomachs
- Adjusted Shield stacking mechanics, and now Shields cannot exceed life limit
- Optimized the trigger code of Cochlea to reduce the frame drop caused by multiple Cochleas
- Capped the cell of Wealth's skill to 5000 cells/wave
- Fixed a bug where a Horn can damage unrefreshed enemies
- Increased the HP modifier of monsters in the endless mode
- Fixed a bug where too many organs caused the crash to enter the mutation interface
Bio Prototype update for 13 March 2023
Gland Revamp
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update