Patch 0.8.2.6 - Several fixes!

This patch does the following:
- Villagers fetching items for storage will no longer chose the same items as others, resulting in needless trips.
- Removes a bug where visitors with a cart would leave right away. Also makes sure visitors leave more smoothly as a group.
- Removes a bug where a cart would be taken inside only to be stuck there forever.
- When calculating dark power the result will always be an integer.
- Remove the chance of a new recruit reacting negatively to him/her-self joining.
- Improves attackers and fleers AI. (Previously attackers from the east would get stuck a lot, and fleers as well)
- Dead spiders will no longer sometimes be stuck mid air.
- Makes sure you can't select hidden shrine (those that have not been 'mined out') which could result in a work order being created which in turn blocked the ability to mine on that location.
- Fixes a bug where settlers socializing very close would stutter a few pixel at a time instead of spreading out smoothly.
- Bandanas no longer hides the settlers hair, which looks much nicer for the most part.
Best wishes and lots of love and thanks a bunch for the reporting! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update