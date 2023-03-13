 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 13 March 2023

Patch 0.8.2.6 - Several fixes!

Patch 0.8.2.6 - Build 10754799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch does the following:

  • Villagers fetching items for storage will no longer chose the same items as others, resulting in needless trips.
  • Removes a bug where visitors with a cart would leave right away. Also makes sure visitors leave more smoothly as a group.
  • Removes a bug where a cart would be taken inside only to be stuck there forever.
  • When calculating dark power the result will always be an integer.
  • Remove the chance of a new recruit reacting negatively to him/her-self joining.
  • Improves attackers and fleers AI. (Previously attackers from the east would get stuck a lot, and fleers as well)
  • Dead spiders will no longer sometimes be stuck mid air.
  • Makes sure you can't select hidden shrine (those that have not been 'mined out') which could result in a work order being created which in turn blocked the ability to mine on that location.
  • Fixes a bug where settlers socializing very close would stutter a few pixel at a time instead of spreading out smoothly.
  • Bandanas no longer hides the settlers hair, which looks much nicer for the most part.

Best wishes and lots of love and thanks a bunch for the reporting! <3
//Mattias

