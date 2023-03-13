Playable Foxfolk subspecies, new Nymph perks and Journal Improvements.

Hi folks,

I wanted to update you all on the recent patch that was released on Friday briefly and was shortly withdrawn. Unfortunately, I ran into some issues with the patch that affected allies, so I had to revert to the older build, version 1.056.5. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

While, I've fixed the issues with allies the same day, I decided to leave the patch in the Development branch to incorporate some additional features I was working on and to test it further.

Today's patch includes the features and bugfixes from Friday, such as the ability to preview quest rewards directly from your journal and the ability to search for specific cards in your journal and see if they can be found in any available quests.

And I've also added 15 new perks for Nymph characters, 5 per Nymph subspecies, and a new Ulniir subspecies, the Foxfolk, along with their associated cards.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as I work to make the game the best it can be.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 10/3 # 1.056.6

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Elite allies and Companies, preventing future instances of them instantiating if an instance of them was to die upon arrival.

Fixed an issue with Control effects in PlayOne constructs debuffing the Presence buff prematurely.

Fixed an issue with Primal not boosting Amplify by +1.

Added an entry in the Combat Log whenever an Ally leaves play due to their Health or Lifespan dropping to 0 due to the effect of a card.

Updated A2 entry in the Codex as it was referencing an outdated example.

Fixed some typos and issues in DLC4 events.

Journal Improvements

Added a 'possible rewards' field in the quest descriptions.

You can search the Journal for a specific reward to see all the quests that drop this reward.

You can also click the new preview rewards button to view them in card format.

Hotfix - 10/03 # 1.056.6a

Fixed an exception error that could be caused while attacking Enemies with allies.

Patch Notes - 13/03 # 1.056.7

Bugfixes

Several cards that apply statuses upon harming an Enemy incorrectly stated that they wouldn't break CC. (Only cards that apply Bewitch/Freeze/Stun upon damaging an Enemy don't break CC.)

New Content

Added a new Ulniir subspecies: Foxfolk and their assorted cards.

Tweaked the Ulniir starting Decks to accent their diversity as a Species. This change won't have any effect on existing characters.

Tweaked Lake Inalla areas as a suitable Starting Area for Level 1 Foxfolk chars.

Added 15 new Nymph perks and their assorted cards.

In total there are 21 new cards.

New Modding Additions / Ripple effects extensions