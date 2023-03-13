 Skip to content

SourceWorlds update for 13 March 2023

Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1

Thank you all for your continued feedback! We told you we’d listen and this patch is addressing some of your direct feedback.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • in order to not accidentally push you, Rolf will spawn with a bit of a distance towards you (however he’s a tad sad now)
  • the teleporter in first room is active from the beginning now, you don’t have to wait for the dialogue chain in order to continue
  • made some adjustments to some islands within the PvE dungeons (more loot!)

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Fixed a bug where SteamVR would open while starting the game
  • Fixed a bug where rebinding keys was not possible

Keep the feedback coming!

Cheers
TideOver Studios

