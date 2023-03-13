Thank you all for your continued feedback! We told you we’d listen and this patch is addressing some of your direct feedback.
IMPROVEMENTS
- in order to not accidentally push you, Rolf will spawn with a bit of a distance towards you (however he’s a tad sad now)
- the teleporter in first room is active from the beginning now, you don’t have to wait for the dialogue chain in order to continue
- made some adjustments to some islands within the PvE dungeons (more loot!)
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed a bug where SteamVR would open while starting the game
- Fixed a bug where rebinding keys was not possible
Keep the feedback coming!
Cheers
TideOver Studios
Changed files in this update