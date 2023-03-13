 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CatTuber update for 13 March 2023

0.5.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10754664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added divide function for gamecontroller input. (Only special models need to set this function)
  • Added a character model "Qianze Mingyu (Mingyu)"
  • Added a BCM model "Aquhestia"
  • Now the model description can be copied and supports more text formats.
  • Supports Steam Workshop, but will open the Workshop page after fixing Live2D security vulnerability in next update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1337971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1337975
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link