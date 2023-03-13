- Added divide function for gamecontroller input. (Only special models need to set this function)
- Added a character model "Qianze Mingyu (Mingyu)"
- Added a BCM model "Aquhestia"
- Now the model description can be copied and supports more text formats.
- Supports Steam Workshop, but will open the Workshop page after fixing Live2D security vulnerability in next update.
CatTuber update for 13 March 2023
0.5.0 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
