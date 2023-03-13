 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 13 March 2023

Fix the display mode switching problem

Share · View all patches · Build 10754475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem of incorrect display of borderless fullscreen on widescreen monitors
  2. Fixed the problem of incorrect display area when switching between borderless fullscreen and window, sometimes with black border in window mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1429501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link