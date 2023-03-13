- Fixed the problem of incorrect display of borderless fullscreen on widescreen monitors
- Fixed the problem of incorrect display area when switching between borderless fullscreen and window, sometimes with black border in window mode
Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 13 March 2023
Fix the display mode switching problem
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update