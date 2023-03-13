 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loretta update for 13 March 2023

Version 1.1.8 (s) - Live

Share · View all patches · Build 10754417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi. all!

I have updated the Loretta build to version 1.1.8 (s).

The following changes have been made:

  • Increased warning text at the beginning of the game;

  • Increased the text of item descriptions for English, Russian and Spanish;
    (Now the text size for all localizations is the same, which should make it easier to read);

  • Added the ability to save settings changes (for example, sound settings) to the Steam Cloud;

  • Fixed typos in all types of localizations:

Please, let me know if you run into difficulty while playing!

And thank you for all your support!

Sincerely,

Yakov

Changed files in this update

Depot 1592541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link