Version 1.1.8 (s) - Live

Build 10754417 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 10:09:42 UTC

Hi. all!

I have updated the Loretta build to version 1.1.8 (s).

The following changes have been made:

Increased warning text at the beginning of the game;

Increased the text of item descriptions for English, Russian and Spanish;

(Now the text size for all localizations is the same, which should make it easier to read);

Added the ability to save settings changes (for example, sound settings) to the Steam Cloud;

Fixed typos in all types of localizations:

Please, let me know if you run into difficulty while playing!

And thank you for all your support!

Sincerely,

Yakov