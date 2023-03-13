Version 1.1.8 (s) - Live

Hi. all!
I have updated the Loretta build to version 1.1.8 (s).
The following changes have been made:
-
Increased warning text at the beginning of the game;
-
Increased the text of item descriptions for English, Russian and Spanish;
(Now the text size for all localizations is the same, which should make it easier to read);
-
Added the ability to save settings changes (for example, sound settings) to the Steam Cloud;
-
Fixed typos in all types of localizations:
Please, let me know if you run into difficulty while playing!
And thank you for all your support!
Sincerely,
Yakov
Changed files in this update