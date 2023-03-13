 Skip to content

Burnhouse Lane update for 13 March 2023

Translations Update

New Translation Added - FRENCH!!!

Good news to all our French fans - the game now features French subtitles!!! (language can be set from within the Options menu).

More translations will follow as soon as they're ready. Stay tuned ;)

In this patch we've also fixed:

  • a bug where one of the characters who can die in chapter 6 would re-appear later in chapter 7 as if nothing happened to them
  • game always launching in English even if another language had been previously selected

