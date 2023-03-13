Translations Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10754375 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 09:27:29 UTC by Wendy

New Translation Added - FRENCH!!!

Good news to all our French fans - the game now features French subtitles!!! (language can be set from within the Options menu).

More translations will follow as soon as they're ready. Stay tuned ;)

In this patch we've also fixed: