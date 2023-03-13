Update Set 0.114.X + Spring Season Stuff 🌸🌿

New Class of Enemies: Golems
- Different types of these can be encountered late-game, providing a new challenge to even skilled players.
- They currently have a shockwave and ranged attack, with the latter varying according to the biome that they're situated.
In game improvements
- New Dialogue System This currently applies to the Necromancer's attack dialogue but will be rolled out to more situations. You can also add player speech bubbles to Your screenshots with ~.
- New crate destruction animations that vary with biome.
- Hazard chase level themes (toxic breeze, rising lava, avalanche) now start sooner.
- Stunning and throwing explosive flyers now cause them to detonate on impact.
- Several more
Seasonal Bonuses 🌱
- We've been doing some redecorating for the hub world.
- Spring breeze also applies to the shifting winds themes of Gnarled Gardens.
- New moon variants.
- Check the bag at the top-left of the hub
- 13% in-game XP bonus.
Bug fixes Include
- Clockwork turrets (particularly ceiling variants) are now lighter.
- Fixed rare dead-end glitch with level generation.
Have fun!
