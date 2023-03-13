 Skip to content

Aura of Worlds update for 13 March 2023

Update Set 0.114.X + Spring Season Stuff 🌸🌿

Share · View all patches · Build 10754081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Class of Enemies: Golems

  • Different types of these can be encountered late-game, providing a new challenge to even skilled players.
  • They currently have a shockwave and ranged attack, with the latter varying according to the biome that they're situated.
In game improvements
  • New Dialogue System This currently applies to the Necromancer's attack dialogue but will be rolled out to more situations. You can also add player speech bubbles to Your screenshots with ~.
  • New crate destruction animations that vary with biome.
  • Hazard chase level themes (toxic breeze, rising lava, avalanche) now start sooner.
  • Stunning and throwing explosive flyers now cause them to detonate on impact.
  • Several more
Seasonal Bonuses 🌱
  • We've been doing some redecorating for the hub world.
  • Spring breeze also applies to the shifting winds themes of Gnarled Gardens.
  • New moon variants.
  • Check the bag at the top-left of the hub
  • 13% in-game XP bonus.
Bug fixes Include
  • Clockwork turrets (particularly ceiling variants) are now lighter.
  • Fixed rare dead-end glitch with level generation.

Have fun!

