 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On The Road - Truck Simulator update for 13 March 2023

Update 18 Version 1.2.9.224

Share · View all patches · Build 10753936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new On The Road update is available!
Here's the changelog for you:

Gameplay/Vehicles

  • Further gearbox improved including curb weight dependent shiftpoints
  • Further handling improvements for the combination of 6x2 mv and gigaliner

Optimizations

  • Reduced RAM usage

Fixes

  • Fixed employee selection in logistics menu limited to 3 instead of 9
  • Fixed steering third axle at several semi trucks fixed
  • Fixed vehicles slowly sliding away after applying parkbrakes on slopes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 285381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link