Update 18 Version 1.2.9.224

A new On The Road update is available!
Here's the changelog for you:
Gameplay/Vehicles
- Further gearbox improved including curb weight dependent shiftpoints
- Further handling improvements for the combination of 6x2 mv and gigaliner
Optimizations
- Reduced RAM usage
Fixes
- Fixed employee selection in logistics menu limited to 3 instead of 9
- Fixed steering third axle at several semi trucks fixed
- Fixed vehicles slowly sliding away after applying parkbrakes on slopes
