A couple of small changes on top of 1.64-1

Added some logs to help troubleshoot a very rarely seen reloading problem. If you run into any issue where you have a gun and ammo available, but pressing R doesn't do anything, please copy the "output_log.txt" file and provide to me for analysis.
You can now add command line argument to Tunguska.exe (by creating a shortcut) to set custom resolution. For example:
Tunguska.exe -screen-width 3000 -screen-height 2000
When you run this shortcut, the game will have a resolution of 3000x2000.
Changed files in this update