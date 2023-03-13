 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 March 2023

A couple of small changes on top of 1.64-1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added some logs to help troubleshoot a very rarely seen reloading problem. If you run into any issue where you have a gun and ammo available, but pressing R doesn't do anything, please copy the "output_log.txt" file and provide to me for analysis.

  • You can now add command line argument to Tunguska.exe (by creating a shortcut) to set custom resolution. For example:

Tunguska.exe -screen-width 3000 -screen-height 2000

When you run this shortcut, the game will have a resolution of 3000x2000.

