 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No One Survived update for 13 March 2023

0.0.4.0 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10753800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The repair workbench may be stuck in use

The effect of repairing dead limbs does not take effect on the client

The repair trolley disappeared when it was offline

Add room, server version display

Please update the server program

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link