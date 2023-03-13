 Skip to content

Handyman Legend update for 13 March 2023

Update Notes - 03/13/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10753764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi all of the handyman,

Many players have reported bugs that the wife cannot appear.
We have found the issue and fixed it, we are really sorry about it.

Please update and try again.
If you still encounter any other problems, please feel free to let us know and we will fix them as soon as possible.

Wish you all have fun in Handyman Legend.
Thanks!

1.0.1 Patch Note
  • Fixed the problem that the Lust Potion event was triggered incorrectly.
  • Fixed the problem that the Wife Event could not appear on work app after being triggered.

