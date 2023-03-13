WuJiDaoRen is OUT NOW!

Time to learn Kung Fu and fight with the Most Dangerous Villains!

We are excited to announce that WuJiDaoRen Early Access is now available!

WuJiDaoRen is a physics-based fighting game, putting you back into the classic Kung Fu films. Play as a mighty hero, use various weapons to challenge the most dangerous villains in the world and bring peace to the people.

Early access is just a beginning for our game. We are planing to add more weapons, side quests, challenge mode and so on. Stay tuned！

We cannot wait to hear what you think about this game. Join our Discord to share your thoughts.