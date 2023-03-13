 Skip to content

擒贼先擒王 update for 13 March 2023

Update description on March 13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello everyone!

We have made the following updates to the game:

Fixed the problem of text display error.

