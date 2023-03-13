V 1.0.2.A - Weapon Unequip Bug fixed, de-syncing issue bugfixes + more!

Hey mighty gladiators - this is the first 'full day' patch for the game since launch , as it's Monday and I've been able to spend all day on the game. I still have a list of 20 or more bugs and balancing issues I need to look at ( including making hit chance more transparent etc ) in the days to come, so bear with me.

In this update , a (hopeful) fix for weapon de-syncing. Goodbye to the shank! This has been a problematic item in the game for a long time and so I'm glad to be able to get rid of it. New gladiators now start with a starting weapon like the blackjack or dagger etc. Be aware that if you unequip a weapon, you can't enter an arena (single or multiplayer) and the game will tell you that.

A few small fixes for de-syncing in multiplayer, but there's more to do.

Looking forward to getting stuck into it tomorrow and once again improving the game. Thanks for all your feedback. Kinda sucks to get a bunch of negative reviews today, but it is what it is, you can't please all people all the time and not everyone has the patience to learn systems.

Enjoy, let me know what you think!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 1.0.2.A (March 13 2023):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Removed the Shank from the game. It is no longer part of the game, was causing too many issues with weapon equipping/unequipping. It is much simpler now. If you do not have a weapon equipped, you may not enter an arena.

• Each class now starts with either a dagger, blackjack, or a cleaver at random. Archers start with a shortbow.

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• Improved multiplayer battles for less de-syncing issues

• All NEW multiplayer gladiators now start with the Yield skill in their battle bar so you can concede fights that drag out forever.

• Fixed an exploit with the nefarious gladiators waiting for guillotines to kill their enemies while on the loss screen.

• You may not enter a lobby room without a weapon equipped ( since the shank is now out of the game)

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• All shield block power has been halved and maxxes out at +25% (down from 50% defence vs hit chance)

• Increased max hit chance modifiers for stats from 50 to 75 , meaning you can get up to 75% bonus hit chance from any stat, up from 50% max before.

• Command skill now has a 'slow' debuff on your enemies - helpful against fearful, leaping archers

• Holy / Unholy Smite accuracy increased to 80%

• Slightly lowered maximum movement speed per turn for all gladiators.

• Nerfed Acrobatics bonus from 20 % per point to 15%

• Wail's essence reduction amount have been nerfed significantly

• Captivation has been nerfed to 2% per point (down from 4%)

• Taunt Mastery has been nerfed to 8% extra damage per point (down from 12%)

• Forked Tongue has been nerfed to 8% extra damage per point (down from 10%)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where the game would error out when the Command skill was used

• Fixed a bug where Grave Pact didn't always break the spirit of the Undead who used it

• Fixed a bug where Battle Rage did not trigger critical hits

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Redid shop weapon equipment system to hopefully fix weapon unequipping bug with dual weapons

• Restored item portrait pic to small item panels on right

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Gave Bruce the useless a starting magic blackjack (not that he knows how to use it)

• Fixed a silent error sometimes being thrown when using Manual Save button at the battle caravan

• Fixed a bug where the game could crash on completion of Hellscape mode