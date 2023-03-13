Early Access 1 Patch 2023.6

Ticket #1438 QOL – Fleet control vertically scales with content

Ticket #1431 GNN Event Artificial planet delay fix

Ticket #1435 Invalid weapon in Skirmish mode Ship Designer fix

Ticket #1442 Fleet tooltip after scrapping a ship fix

Ticket #1441 Nanophage bomb categorization fix

Ticket #1443 Colony ship not colonizing Artificial planet fix

Ticket #1368 Dyson sphere and ringworld first construction GNN fixes

Ticket #1439 QOL – Anomaly icon added to empire colonies with temporal events

Ticket #1434 Von Neumann Probe GNN Events fix

Ticket #750 QOL = Tactical combat battle outcome screen implemented

Ticket #1445 Colonize cutscene causes black screen and hard lock

Ticket #1363 Sending colony ship from within Planets menu causes resorting fix

Ticket #1444 QOL - Shift click allows for multiple buildings entries in Build Queue menu

Ticket #1406 Empire, Fleet, and Planets menu resorting on click fix

Ticket #1020 Empire, Fleets, and Planets menu remember sort settings

Ticket #1260 Production number display fix for build queue

Ticket #1293 Starvation alert for colonies importing food fix

Ticket #1440 End of Temporal Anomaly not triggering GNN event fix

Ticket #1452 Firing Arc display update in Weapon Designer fix

Ticket #1450 Spy assignment fix

Ticket #1449 AI Expansion fleet “yoyo” after broken alliance fix

Ticket #985 Diplomacy and combat order of operations fix

Ticket #1447 Any planetary shields stop Advanced Terraforming fix

Ticket #1108 Adjusted Hotkeys to support default configurations without middle mouse wheel or button

Ticket #1454 Hotkey tooltip updated

Patch Notes:

This patch adjusts settings and keybindings to support simplified mouse options. This may cause issues on some systems with previously saved keybindings.

If you encounter issues with Settings or Keybinding, please try the following steps:

Go to the Settings Menu press reset and close the menu.

If this does not work, close the game reopen it and follow the same step in the main menu.

If that does not resolve the issue, close the game and delete the PersistentSettings and InputMappings save files found in:

C:\Users\ YOURUSER \AppData\Local\LordofRigel\Saved\SaveGames