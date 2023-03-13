Early Access 1 Patch 2023.6

- Ticket #1438 QOL – Fleet control vertically scales with content
- Ticket #1431 GNN Event Artificial planet delay fix
- Ticket #1435 Invalid weapon in Skirmish mode Ship Designer fix
- Ticket #1442 Fleet tooltip after scrapping a ship fix
- Ticket #1441 Nanophage bomb categorization fix
- Ticket #1443 Colony ship not colonizing Artificial planet fix
- Ticket #1368 Dyson sphere and ringworld first construction GNN fixes
- Ticket #1439 QOL – Anomaly icon added to empire colonies with temporal events
- Ticket #1434 Von Neumann Probe GNN Events fix
- Ticket #750 QOL = Tactical combat battle outcome screen implemented
- Ticket #1445 Colonize cutscene causes black screen and hard lock
- Ticket #1363 Sending colony ship from within Planets menu causes resorting fix
- Ticket #1444 QOL - Shift click allows for multiple buildings entries in Build Queue menu
- Ticket #1406 Empire, Fleet, and Planets menu resorting on click fix
- Ticket #1020 Empire, Fleets, and Planets menu remember sort settings
- Ticket #1260 Production number display fix for build queue
- Ticket #1293 Starvation alert for colonies importing food fix
- Ticket #1440 End of Temporal Anomaly not triggering GNN event fix
- Ticket #1452 Firing Arc display update in Weapon Designer fix
- Ticket #1450 Spy assignment fix
- Ticket #1449 AI Expansion fleet “yoyo” after broken alliance fix
- Ticket #985 Diplomacy and combat order of operations fix
- Ticket #1447 Any planetary shields stop Advanced Terraforming fix
- Ticket #1108 Adjusted Hotkeys to support default configurations without middle mouse wheel or button
- Ticket #1454 Hotkey tooltip updated
Patch Notes:
This patch adjusts settings and keybindings to support simplified mouse options. This may cause issues on some systems with previously saved keybindings.
If you encounter issues with Settings or Keybinding, please try the following steps:
Go to the Settings Menu press reset and close the menu.
If this does not work, close the game reopen it and follow the same step in the main menu.
If that does not resolve the issue, close the game and delete the PersistentSettings and InputMappings save files found in:
C:\Users\ YOURUSER \AppData\Local\LordofRigel\Saved\SaveGames
