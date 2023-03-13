Audio, image transitions, and more have been improved now from the beginning of the game all the way to the ending. In total, there are nearly 140 audio files between sound effects and background music. Multiple new music tracks, as well as more choices in the game as well for the first day with Daisy. Bug fixes as well. The increase in size is due to a few new animations in the scene with Chef Naomi.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 13 March 2023
March 12th Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
