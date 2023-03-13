 Skip to content

GATE update for 13 March 2023

Patch Notes for 3/12/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added around 70 new pieces of sci-fi themed token art to the included content.
  • Added a Mouse Sensitivity slider to the settings.
  • Added a Camera Speed slider to the settings.
  • Added a Getting Started section that displays helpful information the first time the game is ran.
  • Fixed a bug that spammed users with "Password is Incorrect" notifications if they enter the wrong password while joining a session.

