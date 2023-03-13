- Added around 70 new pieces of sci-fi themed token art to the included content.
- Added a Mouse Sensitivity slider to the settings.
- Added a Camera Speed slider to the settings.
- Added a Getting Started section that displays helpful information the first time the game is ran.
- Fixed a bug that spammed users with "Password is Incorrect" notifications if they enter the wrong password while joining a session.
GATE update for 13 March 2023
Patch Notes for 3/12/23
