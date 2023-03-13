Pochette Re-design Hotfix 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

version 0.34.15

New Stuff

Pet Burrows now have a unique description on the map

Modifiers for Pochette's bonuses now add together more easily!

Balance Changes

Third Eye sword 0 ->3 forge slots

The Tribal axe 0 -> 1 forge slots

The Tribal Spear 0 -> 2 forge slots

Sleeping Bag - now disabled for 3 combats on use. Also 2 -> 4 spaces Rare -> Legendary

Warmstome 1 -> 2 burn

Reaper 10 -> 8 damage

Bug Fixes

Fixed a glitch where "Sap" carvings would combo on 2 instead of 3

Fixed a glitch where items could play their "On Discard" effect when your turn ends

Stone of Awakening can only be found by pochette

Fixed a glitch when viewing enemies in combat

The marching whistle now removes "unitl use" effects

You can no longer retain selection of enemies that are pushed behind a defender

Added some translations necessary for the Reaper weapon