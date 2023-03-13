 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 13 March 2023

Pochette Re-design Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10753269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

version 0.34.15

New Stuff
Pet Burrows now have a unique description on the map
Modifiers for Pochette's bonuses now add together more easily!

Balance Changes
Third Eye sword 0 ->3 forge slots
The Tribal axe 0 -> 1 forge slots
The Tribal Spear 0 -> 2 forge slots
Sleeping Bag - now disabled for 3 combats on use. Also 2 -> 4 spaces Rare -> Legendary
Warmstome 1 -> 2 burn
Reaper 10 -> 8 damage

Bug Fixes
Fixed a glitch where "Sap" carvings would combo on 2 instead of 3
Fixed a glitch where items could play their "On Discard" effect when your turn ends
Stone of Awakening can only be found by pochette
Fixed a glitch when viewing enemies in combat
The marching whistle now removes "unitl use" effects
You can no longer retain selection of enemies that are pushed behind a defender
Added some translations necessary for the Reaper weapon

