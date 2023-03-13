 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 13 March 2023

Bounty hunters patch

Build 10753239

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Villages can now deal with thieves who run away by sending the headhunters.
There are four types of headhunters,
and the village will send one based on the severity of the crime, the character's history, and the player's level.

