Villages can now deal with thieves who run away by sending the headhunters.
There are four types of headhunters,
and the village will send one based on the severity of the crime, the character's history, and the player's level.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 13 March 2023
Bounty hunters patch
Villages can now deal with thieves who run away by sending the headhunters.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update