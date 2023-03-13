Improved convenience, balance adjustment

Improved convenience
Added a time bar to indicate the time to change an existing command.
balance adjustment
Changing the Player's HP on the Hidden Boss Stage
Up to 300 -> 500
Downgraded Hidden Boss Hp
10000 -> 8000
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Improved convenience
Added a time bar to indicate the time to change an existing command.
balance adjustment
Changing the Player's HP on the Hidden Boss Stage
Up to 300 -> 500
Downgraded Hidden Boss Hp
10000 -> 8000
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update