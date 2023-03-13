 Skip to content

FIGHTING PUDDING update for 13 March 2023

Improved convenience, balance adjustment

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved convenience

Added a time bar to indicate the time to change an existing command.

balance adjustment

Changing the Player's HP on the Hidden Boss Stage

Up to 300 -> 500

Downgraded Hidden Boss Hp

10000 -> 8000

