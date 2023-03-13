 Skip to content

Baba Is You update for 13 March 2023

Version 477c

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tried to fix a rare case where the level-unlocking animation could break

Changed files in this update

Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
