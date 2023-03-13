- Tried to fix a rare case where the level-unlocking animation could break
Baba Is You update for 13 March 2023
Version 477c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
- Loading history…
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
- Loading history…
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update