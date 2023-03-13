 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DownhillMadness update for 13 March 2023

Update v1.02 - New tutorial, better movement, better gamepad controls

Share · View all patches · Build 10752882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes many useful improvements, especially for new players. The tutorial was rebuilt from scratch, gamepad controls improved, movement improved, objectives made more obvious, and a couple HUD improvements. Full list below:

  • Training level redone to be faster and more gameplay-like

  • Firinghouse now has virtual screen listing all challenges on current level

  • Edited training messages and text at savegame doors to be more concise

  • Changed default ball trail lifetime to 4 seconds to prevent viewport from having too many trails

  • Changed default hand style to chrome, it's shiny!

  • Added loading messages that say what is being loaded next for training and menu selection areas

  • Removed "new record!" notification which was flooding the screen

  • Added "New Trophy Point!" which shows on the HUD when a new trophy point has been earned

  • Changed the collectable fox area light from blue to orange

  • Added the training level to the arcade mode map rotation

  • Training level trophy points now count toward the main game

  • All tooltips automatically detect whether you're using gamepad or keyboard and display only relevant information

  • Added "Door unlocked!" notification when an adventure mode door unlocks

  • Changed around some door unlock values to make the level selection area easier to navigate

  • Improved movement mechanics including slower speeds during surfing

  • Running, flying, and surfing are all much more intuitive to do with the controller

  • Activating sprinting by clicking L-stick on the gamepad now toggles so you don't have to hold it

  • Improved controller stick sensitivity settings

  • Fixed overhead satellite camera position on ForestPlinko

  • Made a caged-in walking path to the tutorial level, so you actually walk there instead of just warping around confusingly

  • Added 2047 lore

Changed files in this update

Depot 2293731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link