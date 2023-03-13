Update v1.02 - New tutorial, better movement, better gamepad controls

Today's update includes many useful improvements, especially for new players. The tutorial was rebuilt from scratch, gamepad controls improved, movement improved, objectives made more obvious, and a couple HUD improvements. Full list below:

Training level redone to be faster and more gameplay-like

Firinghouse now has virtual screen listing all challenges on current level

Edited training messages and text at savegame doors to be more concise

Changed default ball trail lifetime to 4 seconds to prevent viewport from having too many trails

Changed default hand style to chrome, it's shiny!

Added loading messages that say what is being loaded next for training and menu selection areas

Removed "new record!" notification which was flooding the screen

Added "New Trophy Point!" which shows on the HUD when a new trophy point has been earned

Changed the collectable fox area light from blue to orange

Added the training level to the arcade mode map rotation

Training level trophy points now count toward the main game

All tooltips automatically detect whether you're using gamepad or keyboard and display only relevant information

Added "Door unlocked!" notification when an adventure mode door unlocks

Changed around some door unlock values to make the level selection area easier to navigate

Improved movement mechanics including slower speeds during surfing

Running, flying, and surfing are all much more intuitive to do with the controller

Activating sprinting by clicking L-stick on the gamepad now toggles so you don't have to hold it

Improved controller stick sensitivity settings

Fixed overhead satellite camera position on ForestPlinko

Made a caged-in walking path to the tutorial level, so you actually walk there instead of just warping around confusingly