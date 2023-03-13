Superfly v1.1.4 Update

We're back with another update for Superfly! This update is all about sounds. The audio of Superfly admittedly hasn't been our focus for a while now, but this update should help significantly with that. First of all, we've added or updated sounds for all the powers in the game. Lots of abilities that were previously silent or that had placeholder sounds now have full sound effects, which gives a great extra level of feedback as you're playing the game. We also improved on the ambient sounds in the game, with varying ambiences for different regions of the city, as well as better ambient sounds for all the cars and blimps.

We also have a few improvements to the game that aren't related to sounds. First, we reworked the grapple hook sidegrade for the web power to have much better physics - this updated mode is my new favorite movement mode in the entire game. Try it out, and keep moving forward. We also added proper impact VFX for the kunai in the blink power, fixed some physics/jittering issues with the claw mode, and fixed a number of bugs with the giant power.

We've got a much bigger update in the works. We're planning to add a wanted system, inspired by the GTA franchise. Destroying robots will increase your wanted level, and at higher wanted levels, more dangerous enemies will appear and try to hunt you down. As part of this, we're planning to add a ton of new enemy types, many of which will have unique attacks or abilities to ramp up the challenge at high wanted levels. We're also trying a rework of the game's damage system, moving from our current hacking-effects system to a more traditional health bar. This health rework is a huge change, so we want your feedback on it before we fully add it to the game. We're planning to run an open beta test on [our Discord], starting something this week. Please join, try out the rework, and let us know what you think!

Changelog: