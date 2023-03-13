PATCH NOTES 1.6.4 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10752842 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 02:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor!

"I wanna river full of love.."

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Added new Interaction Interface System to make the game more accessible.

Fixed bad collision in Waiting Room.

Improved Note System animation.

Improved some Interaction Doors animations.

Improved Art Gallery Paintings animatons.

Improved MAP animations.

Fixed some Portuguese translation issues.

Improved MAP current location.

Improved Dagger Riddle Door to be more responsive._

Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.