PATCH NOTES 1.6.4 IS OUT!

Hello Survivor!
"I wanna river full of love.."
I'm listening to your feedback!
PATCH NOTES
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
_- Added new Interaction Interface System to make the game more accessible.
- Fixed bad collision in Waiting Room.
- Improved Note System animation.
- Improved some Interaction Doors animations.
- Improved Art Gallery Paintings animatons.
- Improved MAP animations.
- Fixed some Portuguese translation issues.
- Improved MAP current location.
- Improved Dagger Riddle Door to be more responsive._
Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
