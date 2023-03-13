 Skip to content

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 13 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.6.4 IS OUT!

Hello Survivor!

"I wanna river full of love.."

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Added new Interaction Interface System to make the game more accessible.

  • Fixed bad collision in Waiting Room.
  • Improved Note System animation.
  • Improved some Interaction Doors animations.
  • Improved Art Gallery Paintings animatons.
  • Improved MAP animations.
  • Fixed some Portuguese translation issues.
  • Improved MAP current location.
  • Improved Dagger Riddle Door to be more responsive._

Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

