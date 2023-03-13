 Skip to content

Many Minigames update for 13 March 2023

Overworld Progress - Weekly Update Mar 12

Share · View all patches · Build 10752841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I spent this week tinkering with cameras and assets to improve the look and feel of the overworld. Here's how it's progressing!

As you can see, I ended up ditching the character asset from last week and going with this more playful animal humanoid asset. The animations are for a human so it looks a little weird, but we can sort that out in time! If you want to see these slightly off animations and the broken jump then give the latest update a try.

You may be wondering "what does this have to do with minigames?" First of all, great question. The idea is that most minigames will be launched on a gameboy from the overworld. Something like this:

And then there will be minigames you play in the overworld itself and these will be higher polish and have more depth.

I also fixed a little draw order issue in Fally Bird.

