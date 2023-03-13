 Skip to content

24 Killers update for 13 March 2023

Hot Fix for JPD

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v031223.1
fixes:
Getting dropped into 2nd half of JPD after beating first boss

In-game version may not show .1 on version number.

