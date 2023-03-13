Hot Fix for JPD

v031223.1
fixes:
Getting dropped into 2nd half of JPD after beating first boss
In-game version may not show .1 on version number.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v031223.1
fixes:
Getting dropped into 2nd half of JPD after beating first boss
In-game version may not show .1 on version number.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update