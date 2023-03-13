The Harvest Phase 2

Added Features
- NPC raid sizes now scale not just with base value but also how many of them you've killed and how often you've raided their bases. Endgame raids can scale to pretty extreme levels so make sure you keep expanding and improving your defenses.
- NPC raids will now include riflemen that will shoot at you and your turrets
- Radar Turrets and Radar Grenades can now detect NPCs
- Radar Grenades now release 3 radar pulses over time instead of just 1
Tweaks and Fixes
- reduced the amount of resources produced by nodes
- improved melee sound effects from Raider NPCs
- NPCs are now more CPU efficient and cause less lag
- turrets now have improved aim when shooting at NPCs
Changed files in this update