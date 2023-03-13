An improvement of the trigger binding in option menu, for TX16s owners. this update should fix it for all
tx16s owners.
Zero-G-Racer update for 13 March 2023
Trigger binding fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
An improvement of the trigger binding in option menu, for TX16s owners. this update should fix it for all
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update