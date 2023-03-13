 Skip to content

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 13 March 2023

Fret Smasher Patch v0.37.1 A2

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • New Song Title Card Animation
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with the hit window being layered under the highway when toggled
  • Fixed an issue where when moving the input viewer around, the score text would vanish while whammying or using tilt
  • Fixed an issue with the HyperFlux border texture not receiving the correct alpha values in specific cases causing them to be present even with HyperFlux off
  • Fixed an issue with the "New Highscore" animation displaying instrument icons without backgrounds
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Adjusted various animations including camera movement in menus, player card in/out, and the highscore/fc/unlock popup
  • Note Size setting is now available again in the game settings
  • Swapped out the placeholder images for unlocks with their respective icons
  • Removed the ability to access the old calibration tool. A new tool will be available soon with more accurate results. In the meantime, please use the detect audio latency option to obtain audio offset values. If you require assistance calibrating your game, please reach out to us on our Discord

