2023/03/13 Big Update

I was contacted by the player who bought the game. Said that he want to recite English words through this game, hoping that the English mode can show Chinese in the above. To be honest, when I was making this game, I never thought of attracting the attention of the outstanding students. But on the principle that the customer is God. So I did a big update. Hope the players can like it.

I imported from CET6 more than 5,500 words, 500 phrases and over 100 sentences into the English version of the game's library. And in the English version added the Chinese display. On the words, also includes the pronunciation display.

I also made the following updates based on players feedback:

1, Slightly accelerated the appearance of monster of each level.

2. Each level shows the number of monsters need to be defeated in the top left corner.

The game has the following hidden content, now public: