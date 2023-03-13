- Added new graphics for the Steel Town factory.
- Added sound FX for sliding Metal door.
- Added help guide to get through a cracked wall.
- Added random heart after destroying an enemy.
- Added Loading… screen.
- Fixed ‘zooming not available’ in certain circumstances.
Pete's Peril update for 13 March 2023
Update V1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
