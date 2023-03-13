 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pete's Peril update for 13 March 2023

Update V1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10752518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new graphics for the Steel Town factory.
  • Added sound FX for sliding Metal door.
  • Added help guide to get through a cracked wall.
  • Added random heart after destroying an enemy.
  • Added Loading… screen.
  • Fixed ‘zooming not available’ in certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link