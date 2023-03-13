 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 13 March 2023

2nd Gunning DLC Hotfix v.1.51c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Few more fixes, mostly text/info related, but a couple of achievement issues for some players should also be cleared up.

IMPORTANT: Achievement related fixes usually require you to play a new game to trigger an achievement check and update your achievement data.

  • The achievement "Tech Wiz" should (hopefully) no longer get stuck locked. This didn't affect all players (or me) so let me know if you're still having issues.
  • The achievement Bombs Away will now properly unlock in the in-game achievement viewer. It was already correctly unlocking on Steam.
  • Numerous visuals from new upgrades should no longer get stuck on screen during a victory
  • Electroline's level 2 and 3 texts are no longer reversed
  • Corrupted Data 1 and 2 now have inventory Icons and text (silly text) to go with them
  • Corrected or added various synergies to inventory listings for a number of new augments

