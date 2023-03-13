 Skip to content

Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 13 March 2023

Minor Patch Notes:

Build 10752390

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Giants lose sight of player sooner.
-Overall improvements to Giants movements.
-Animation updates.

Fixes:
-Giants no longer clip though walls as often.
-Equip button on some controllers no longer recognized as double mouse input.

